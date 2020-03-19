Shedding light on optimal materials for harvesting sunlight underwater

Global  

Shedding light on optimal materials for harvesting sunlight underwaterWashington DC (SPX) Mar 19, 2020

There may be many overlooked organic and inorganic materials that could be used to harness sunlight underwater and efficiently power autonomous submersible vehicles, report researchers at New York University. Their research, publishing March 18 in the journal Joule, develops guidelines for optimal band gap values at a range of watery depths, demonstrating that various wide-band gap semiconductor
