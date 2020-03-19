Shedding light on optimal materials for harvesting sunlight underwater Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Washington DC (SPX) Mar 19, 2020



There may be many overlooked organic and inorganic materials that could be used to harness sunlight underwater and efficiently power autonomous submersible vehicles, report researchers at New York University. Their research, publishing March 18 in the journal Joule, develops guidelines for optimal band gap values at a range of watery depths, demonstrating that various wide-band gap semiconductor Washington DC (SPX) Mar 19, 2020There may be many overlooked organic and inorganic materials that could be used to harness sunlight underwater and efficiently power autonomous submersible vehicles, report researchers at New York University. Their research, publishing March 18 in the journal Joule, develops guidelines for optimal band gap values at a range of watery depths, demonstrating that various wide-band gap semiconductor 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Common RT @TechXplore_com: Shedding light on optimal materials for harvesting sunlight underwater @Joule_CP https://t.co/4xDIgUQcfy 54 minutes ago (electro) Magnetic Universe Shedding light on optimal materials for harvesting sunlight underwater: There may be many overlooked organic and in… https://t.co/5jlul3p9Eh 4 hours ago The Solar Move Shedding light on optimal materials for harvesting sunlight underwater https://t.co/xPTrHNmVIA 4 hours ago Martín Vásquez Shedding light on optimal materials for harvesting sunlight underwater https://t.co/HXhcpxO5NG vía @techxplore_com 8 hours ago Manolo de jesus Shedding light on optimal materials for harvesting sunlight underwater https://t.co/4heiEtmDGt 9 hours ago Science Feeds, (msk) Shedding light on optimal materials for harvesting sunlight underwater https://t.co/xgncqCGZJB 9 hours ago Por Antonomasia Shedding light on optimal materials for harvesting sunlight underwater https://t.co/ZCGOMHCrR6 10 hours ago Jin kuragi Shedding light on optimal materials for harvesting sunlight underwater https://t.co/M1yUrZXFwT 10 hours ago