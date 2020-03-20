NASA’s Hubble space telescope spots quasar tsunamis ripping across galaxies
|
|
Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
NASA’s Hubble space telescope has helped astronomers spot quasar tsunamis ripping across galaxies.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Quasar tsunamis rip across galaxiesBaltimore MD (SPX) Mar 20, 2020
The weather forecast for galaxies hosting monster, active black holes is blustery. Engorged by infalling material, a...
Space Daily
Tweets about this