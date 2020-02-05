Global  

Is George Clooney interested in buying Spanish football club Malaga?

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
American actor George Clooney is reportedly in talks to buy Spanish football club Malaga. According to a report in Spanish daily, Diario AS, Clooney is part of a consortium who has lined up a bid to buy the club.

Malaga's minority shareholders group, Antonio Aguilera, confirmed talks were underway. "There is a very important...
News video: George Clooney 'Saddened' By Allegations Of Nespresso Breaking Child Labor Laws

George Clooney 'Saddened' By Allegations Of Nespresso Breaking Child Labor Laws 00:32

 George Clooney said Nespresso still has “work to do” after an investigation claimed they participated in child labor. According to CNN, the investigation points to child labor laws broken ast six of its suppliers in Guatemala. Clooney has been the company’s brand ambassador since 2006 and was...

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan dismisses talk of taking over Spanish club Malaga

Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan dismisses talk of taking over Spanish club MalagaThe Bluebirds owner had been linked with a move to table a bid for the Spanish club, but sources close to Tan say he is not interested
Wales Online


