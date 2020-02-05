Is George Clooney interested in buying Spanish football club Malaga?
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () American actor George Clooney is reportedly in talks to buy Spanish football club Malaga. According to a report in Spanish daily, Diario AS, Clooney is part of a consortium who has lined up a bid to buy the club.
Malaga's minority shareholders group, Antonio Aguilera, confirmed talks were underway. "There is a very important...
George Clooney said Nespresso still has “work to do” after an investigation claimed they participated in child labor. According to CNN, the investigation points to child labor laws broken ast six of its suppliers in Guatemala. Clooney has been the company’s brand ambassador since 2006 and was...