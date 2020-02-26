Raptors' bench a bright spot in measuring-stick loss to NBA-best Bucks Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

When Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse wants to change the tempo of a game he just has to look down his bench. Terence Davis and Chris Boucher had 10 points apiece off the bench in Toronto's 108-97 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, with Matt Thomas adding nine. 👓 View full article

