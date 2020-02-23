Global  

India vs New Zealand ICC Women's T20 World Cup Dream 11, Junction Oval pitch, Melbourne weather report

Zee News Wednesday, 26 February 2020
India take on New Zealand in their third Group A match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Junction Oval in Australia's Melbourne on Thursday (February 27, 2020). Both the team are unbeaten in the tournament so far with India at the top of Group A with two wins in two matches and New Zealand in the second spot after beating Sri Lanka in their opener.
 India were left struggling at 144 for four in their second innings at stumps on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. The visitors still trail New Zealand by 39 runs with six wickets in hand. Ajinkya Rahane (25*) and Hanuma Vihari (15*) were the two unbeaten...

