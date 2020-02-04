Global  

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Tony Ferguson is tougher than Conor McGregor and the Irishman ducks hard fights

talkSPORT Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Conor McGregor avoids difficult fights, according to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The lightweight champion, who defends his title against Tony Ferguson in April, dismissed McGregor’s 40-second win over Donald Cerrone by calling Cowboy ‘finished’ and added if he had anything about him he would take on someone like Justin Gaethje next. And when it comes to Ferguson, […]
