Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's T20 WC Live: NZ opt to field vs India

Women's T20 WC Live: NZ opt to field vs India

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
Check live score, ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2020 match between India Women vs New Zealand Women on Times of India
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

MISBEHAVIOUR movie - The Real Women Who Changed Miss World [Video]MISBEHAVIOUR movie - The Real Women Who Changed Miss World

MISBEHAVIOUR movie - The Real Women Who Changed Miss World Learn more about the real-life events of the 1970 Miss World Competition, and the Miss World contestants that helped inspire the story behind..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:19Published

Watch: Mamata Banerjee attends mass marriage in Malda, dances with tribal women [Video]Watch: Mamata Banerjee attends mass marriage in Malda, dances with tribal women

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee danced with tribal women in Bengal's Malda. Banerjee attended a mass marriage event which was organised for tribals by the administration. The Bengal CM..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women's T20 WC Live: Sri Lanka opt to bat vs India

Check live score, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2020 match between India Women vs Sri Lanka Women on Times of India.
IndiaTimes

Women's WT20: Hail Narendra Hirwani

Women's WT20: Hail Narendra HirwaniSpinner Radha Yadav on Saturday hailed the impact of bowling coach Narendra Hirwani after claiming a career-best 4-23 in India's seven-wicket victory over Sri...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

isajidwani

Sajid Wani RT @USCIRF: .@AmanWadud: Women are leading peaceful protest on the street for more than two months, beating all odds. #CAAProtest #CAA #NRC… 7 seconds ago

msnindia

MSN India Fact Check: Why do women live longer than men? https://t.co/oZVQLIYE57 7 seconds ago

ThatoThulo4

Thato Thulo RT @ShadayaKnight: Women only want to live happily forever after with prince charming after they slept with half the kingdom 😂😂😂 10 seconds ago

self_aficionado

tshiamo💛🦋 RT @TEDx: "In modern-day history we barely know of women who were leaders, who have helped to craft the world that we live in today." — @Bo… 12 seconds ago

Aw3som3Unicorn

Awesome Unicorn 🌊 RT @Mikel_Jollett: OK this is my one ride or die tweet about this: Warren is the best candidate for President by far and it's really fucki… 15 seconds ago

gbrowals

Grzegorz Browalski RT @Hadtwohurt: Why women live longer than men. (🎥 via @TheFigen) https://t.co/oV8pjYwO4B 25 seconds ago

iqa_watif

شفيقه عواطف RT @TheFunSizeGuy: Men cannot live without women. Women can live without men but they can't live happily without a family... Something fo… 36 seconds ago

Abuti_Katlego

Ⓐⓑⓤⓣⓘ RT @Abuti_Katlego: Let's make a "why Women Live longer than Men" thread 🤭🤭🤣🤣 https://t.co/kRVyCZrnjc 37 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.