David Warner, Mitchell Starc take Australia to T20I series win over SA

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
David Warner's 57-run knock and Mitchell Starc's three-wicket haul helped Australia defeat South Africa by 97 runs in the third T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday (local time) here at Newlands. With this, Australia won the series 2-1.

Chasing 194, South Africa got off to a poor start as the side lost its skipper...
Recent related news from verified sources

Australians crush South Africa in deciding T20

David Warner's half-century and a stunning bowling performance by Mitchell Starc and Ashton Agar have allowed Australia to win the series.
The Age Also reported by •DNAReuters India

Starc leaves team early to watch wife in T20 World Cup final

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has left the tour of South Africa early so he can watch his wife Alyssa Healy play in the women’s...
Seattle Times Also reported by •DNABBC SportReuters India

