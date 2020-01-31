Global  

How Nottingham Forest season ticket holders are impacted by City Ground renovations

Nottingham Post Thursday, 27 February 2020 ()
How Nottingham Forest season ticket holders are impacted by City Ground renovationsNottingham Forest news: Club are planning major upgrades to the City Ground and the Peter Taylor Stand is set to get a major overhaul impacting season ticket holders.
Nottingham Forest news & transfers live - City Ground update, Grabban on successor, Millwall & more

Nottingham Forest live - The Reds are back in Sky Bet Championship action tonight as they welcome Gary Rowett's Millwall to the City Ground, looking to maintain...
Nottingham Post

Demolition date, planning application latest - everything to know about Nottingham Forest's City Ground redevelopment

Demolition date, planning application latest - everything to know about Nottingham Forest's City Ground redevelopmentNottingham Forest latest news - Plans are well underway at the City Ground, turning it into a world-class venue by redeveloping the Peter Taylor Stand
Nottingham Post


