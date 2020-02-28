Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Coronavirus scuttles pre-Olympic camp for Canada's women's water polo team

Coronavirus scuttles pre-Olympic camp for Canada's women's water polo team

CBC.ca Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Canada's women's water polo team was scheduled to be on a flight to Hungary on Wednesday evening. Instead, with the coronavirus gaining a foothold in Europe, Water Polo Canada decided to play it safe and keep the women's team home in Montreal.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brigham And Women's Tests Guests Of Biogen Conference For Coronavirus [Video]Brigham And Women's Tests Guests Of Biogen Conference For Coronavirus

WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:38Published

Can You Reuse Water Bottles During Coronavirus Outbreak? [Video]Can You Reuse Water Bottles During Coronavirus Outbreak?

Is it okay to use reusable bottles during the outbreak of the coronavirus? Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cycling team manager threatens hunger strike over coronavirus quarantine in UAE

A manager of a French professional cycling team, who has been in quarantine in an Abu Dhabi hotel due to coronavirus concerns, threatened to go on hunger strike...
Reuters

Rowing Canada fires national women's team coach Dave Thompson

Senior national team coach Dave Thompson has been fired by Rowing Canada, just five months out from the Tokyo Olympics.
CBC.ca Also reported by •BBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WakeUpCanada1

WakeUpCanada... Canada Needs A Trump #Coronavirus scuttles pre-Olympic camp for Canada's women's water polo team https://t.co/fBASNkrmEZ via @YahooCASports 6 days ago

RedDeerAdvocate

Red Deer Advocate Coronavirus scuttles pre-Olympic camp for Canada’s women’s water polo team https://t.co/aK1n4jKo7M 1 week ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Coronavirus scuttles pre-Olympic camp for Canada’s women’s water polo team https://t.co/XpcDCHEbB2 https://t.co/YB5xMhCQnP 1 week ago

DMacOttawa

D-Mac Ottawa RT @StarSports: Coronavirus scuttles pre-Olympic camp for Canada’s women’s water polo team https://t.co/VCwnwg8j2V 1 week ago

StarSports

Toronto Star Sports Coronavirus scuttles pre-Olympic camp for Canada’s women’s water polo team https://t.co/VCwnwg8j2V 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.