Real Sociedad 5/6 to beat Real Valladolid and over 1.5 goals for Friday’s La Liga showdown

SoccerNews.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Competition: La Liga Market: Real Sociedad win and over 1.5 goals Odds: 5/6 @ Bet 365 Knowing that three points on Friday night could see them break into the top-four, Real Sociedad will welcome Real Valladolid to the Reale Arena. Starting with the hosts, putting in what was another stellar display and picking up a thumping […]

The post Real Sociedad 5/6 to beat Real Valladolid and over 1.5 goals for Friday's La Liga showdown appeared first on Soccer News.
Recent related news from verified sources

Real Sociedad 4/6 to beat Mirandes in Wednesday’s Copa del Rey semi-final

Competition: Copa del Rey Market: Real Sociedad win Odds: 4/6 @ Bet 365 Holding a 2-1 advantage and with one foot in the final of this year’s Copa del Rey, a...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphBBC SportZee News

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live stream: How to watch La Liga fixture online and on TV tonight

The Blaugrana are hoping to respond after a damaging defeat in El Clasico against Real Madrid to surrender top spot in La Liga
Independent Also reported by •BBC SportZee News

