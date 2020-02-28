Women's WT20: Healy, Mooney push Aussies to big win over Bangladesh

Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney hit attacking half-centuries in a dominating 151-run opening stand as Australia hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, here on Thursday. The partnership between Healy (83) and Mooney (81 not out) is Australia's highest for any wicket at the Women's T20 World Cup. ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Exclusive: The Sweet Reason Saoirse and Timothée Shared Clothes in Little Women Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet's characters share a special bond in Little Women, and it goes way beyond their friendship. In this exclusive clip, director Greta Gerwig talks about everything.. Credit: POPSUGAR Duration: 01:57Published 2 days ago Glam gran polices dating sites to catch scammers (RAW) A glam great gran polices online dating sites to catch scammers "preying on vulnerable rich older women" after being hounded by DOZENS of fraudsters.Suzanne Parker, 71, started joining dating sites.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:30Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Women's WT20: Australia beat New Zealand to enter semi-finals Defending champions Australia advanced to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinals after knocking out New Zealand with a four-run win in their must-win final...

Mid-Day 5 days ago



Tamim Iqbal breaks own ODI record as Bangaldesh beat Zimbabwe Tamim Iqbal's ton powered Bangladesh to a four-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second ODI here on Tuesday. Iqbal played a knock of 158 runs which is the highest...

Mid-Day 4 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this