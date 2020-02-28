Global  

Women's WT20: Healy, Mooney push Aussies to big win over Bangladesh

Women's WT20: Healy, Mooney push Aussies to big win over Bangladesh

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney hit attacking half-centuries in a dominating 151-run opening stand as Australia hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match, here on Thursday. The partnership between Healy (83) and Mooney (81 not out) is Australia's highest for any wicket at the Women's T20 World Cup....
Recent related news from verified sources

Women's WT20: Australia beat New Zealand to enter semi-finals

Defending champions Australia advanced to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup semifinals after knocking out New Zealand with a four-run win in their must-win final...
Mid-Day

Tamim Iqbal breaks own ODI record as Bangaldesh beat Zimbabwe

Tamim Iqbal's ton powered Bangladesh to a four-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second ODI here on Tuesday. Iqbal played a knock of 158 runs which is the highest...
Mid-Day

