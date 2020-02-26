Sensex crashes over 1,100 points amid global spread of coronavirus

Global  

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Equity indices crashed on Friday with the benchmark BSE sensex plunging over 1,100 points amid rising concerns on global spread of coronavirus. Sensex dived 1,140 points or 2.87 per cent to 38,605; while the broader NSE Nifty cracked 348 points or 2.99 per cent to 11,285.
Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. spy agencies monitor coronavirus spread, concerns about India: sources

U.S. intelligence agencies are monitoring the global spread of coronavirus and the ability of governments to respond, sources familiar with the matter said on...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaZee NewsOilPrice.comNaturalNews.comMid-Day

Bloodbath on D-St: Amid Coronavirus scares, Sensex crashes over 1000 points, Nifty at 11,300

This comes amid a massive selloff in global equities as rising coronavirus cases outside China stoked fears of a pandemic that could dent world growth.
DNA

