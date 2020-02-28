Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Paul Scholes sends Luke Shaw advice after questioning his Man Utd 'dedication'

Paul Scholes sends Luke Shaw advice after questioning his Man Utd 'dedication'

Daily Star Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Paul Scholes sends Luke Shaw advice after questioning his Man Utd 'dedication'Luke Shaw has been criticised at times throughout his career at Man Utd for his lack of professionalism
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Rio Ferdinand praises ‘fantastic’ Luke Shaw form for Man Utd after FA Cup win

Rio Ferdinand praises ‘fantastic’ Luke Shaw form for Man Utd after FA Cup winLuke Shaw scored only the second goal of his professional career in Man Utd's 3-0 win over Derby in the FA Cup fifth round
Daily Star

Man Utd fans warn Jesse Lingard not to try 'claim' Luke Shaw's goal vs Derby

Man Utd fans warn Jesse Lingard not to try 'claim' Luke Shaw's goal vs DerbyJesse Lingard played a role in Man Utd's opener at Derby with the ball appearing to brush his back but fans are demanding he isn't awarded the goal
Daily Star


Tweets about this

MUFCunite

MUFC unite (1)🔴🔴Manchester United legend Paul Scholes sends message to Luke Shaw👇👇 . "As a left-back he can become anything he… https://t.co/jTf1Qt0D4V 6 days ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Paul Scholes sends Luke Shaw advice after questioning his Man Utd 'dedication' #MUFC https://t.co/PW5q0iMqmD https://t.co/22JYTVr0Pj 1 week ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Paul Scholes sends Luke Shaw advice after questioning his Man Utd 'dedication' #MUFC https://t.co/PW5q0iMqmD https://t.co/pjC0tRaUaP 1 week ago

fbbsix

Super League Paul Scholes sends Luke Shaw advice after questioning his Man Utd 'dedication' https://t.co/pUHBd2fu8n 1 week ago

MUnitedNewsNow

Man United News Now ⚽️ Trending: Paul Scholes sends Luke Shaw advice after questioning his Man Utd ‘dedication’ https://t.co/IA1bWpZN7f 1 week ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Paul Scholes sends Luke Shaw advice after questioning his Man Utd 'dedication' https://t.co/uus1YF0Ncf 1 week ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Luke Shaw has been criticised at times throughout his career at Man Utd for his lack of professionalism https://t.co/HOMRhZJx1D 1 week ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Paul Scholes sends Luke Shaw advice after questioning his Man Utd 'dedication' #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/hSkEaMcrXq 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.