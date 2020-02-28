ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India aren’t taking Sri Lanka lightly, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Global  

Zee News Friday, 28 February 2020
India’s spot in the semi-finals of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is already safe but captain Harmanpreet Kaur insisted that her side would not take Sri Lanka lightly in their final Group A game at Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday. 
