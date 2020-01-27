Mohamed Salah’s incredible rise from Chelsea flop to global icon at Liverpool as star returns to Vicarage Road – where he made Reds debut in 2017
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Mohamed Salah has been synonymous with Liverpool’s rise to become the best club side in world football. In less than three seasons, he has scored an astonishing 89 goals in 139 games and won the Premier League golden boot twice. Salah’s journey at the Merseyside club started in 2017 on his debut at Watford and […]
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp congratulated Watford after they became the first team in the Premier League this season to beat the Reds with a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road. A second-half brace from Ismaila Sarr put the Hornets in control before the Senegal attacker set up Troy Deeney 18 minutes from...