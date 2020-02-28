Global  

Sport24.co.za | Bans, rows and records: the colourful life of Chinese swimmer Sun Yang

Friday, 28 February 2020
Sun Yang's world and Olympic titles have long been overshadowed by controversy, and the Chinese swimmer's career could now be over.
News video: Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang given eight year doping ban 01:32

 Chinese multiple world and Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang has been banned from the sport for eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Friday. Adam Reed reports.

Champion Chinese Swimmer Sun Yang Gets 8-Year Ban For Doping

Sun is accused of violating doping rules by smashing a vial containing his blood sample when anti-doping officials came to his home to retrieve it. He is...
CAS criticizes Sun for lack of remorse during doping case

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) criticized Chinese swimmer Sun Yang for showing "no regret" for his actions during an aborted doping test that resulted...
