Boxing news: Watch as Anthony Joshua trolls fans with Ant and Dec as part of Saturday Night Takeaway prank

talkSPORT Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua has been put at the mercy of Ant and Dec and forced to prank his own fans. The ITV presenting duo have recruited Britain’s WBA, IBF & WBO heavyweight world champion for an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Takeaway. View this post on Instagram 🗣👂🏾 @itvtakeaway A post shared by Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) […]
