Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Khabib Nurmagomedov says judges were wrong to award Conor McGregor third round in their fight – and it’s hard to argue

Khabib Nurmagomedov says judges were wrong to award Conor McGregor third round in their fight – and it’s hard to argue

talkSPORT Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC lightweight title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April. However, the name Conor McGregor is never too far away when anyone talks to Khabib. The pair had the highest grossing fight in MMA history when they collided at UFC 229 back in late 2018. On that day, Nurmagomedov […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

McGregor set to return to octogon after making weight for UFC 246 [Video]McGregor set to return to octogon after making weight for UFC 246

Conor McGregor excited to return to octagon at UFC 246 after making weight for welterweight fight with Donald Cerrone

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:07Published

UFC coach Din Thomas on possible opponents for Conor McGregor's next fight [Video]UFC coach Din Thomas on possible opponents for Conor McGregor's next fight

Former UFC veteran and current UFC coach Din Thomas discusses possible opponents for Conor McGregor's next fight.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Khabib Nurmagomedov expects rematch with Conor McGregor he beats Tony Ferguson in April

Khabib Nurmagomedov is expecting UFC president Dana White to organise a rematch with Conor McGregor if he beats Tony Ferguson. The 31-year-old is set to defend...
talkSPORT

Floyd Mayweather delivers update on Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fights

Floyd Mayweather delivers update on Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fightsFloyd Mayweather is plotting a comeback in 2020 and has now named his eye-watering price tag to fight Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT

Tweets about this

motionadven

Okedi Peter John Khabib Nurmagomedov says judges were wrong to award Conor McGregor third round in their fight – and it’s hard to ar… https://t.co/vTesgnke4h 1 week ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #MMA #Sport #Wrestling #ufc Khabib Nurmagomedov says judges were wrong to award Conor McGregor third round in their… https://t.co/dQxL7GyT1K 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.