Raptors struggle to overcome shooting woes in narrow loss to Hornets

CBC.ca Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Terry Rozier scored 18 points and the game-clinching free throw with two seconds remaining to lift the Charlotte Hornets to a 99-96 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday, spoiling a solid return by Norm Powell.
Rozier hits tiebreaking FT, Hornets beat Raptors 99-96

TORONTO (AP) — Terry Rozier hit a tiebreaking free throw with 2.1 seconds remaining and the Charlotte Hornets beat Toronto 99-96 on Friday night, handing the...
