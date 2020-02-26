Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Odion Ighalo at Man United

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his satisfaction at the way Odion Ighalo has been settling into life at Manchester United. The Nigerian forward scored his first goal for the Red Devils on Thursday night when he netted in the 5-0 win over Club Brugge in the Europa League clash at Old Trafford. Ighalo was brought […]



