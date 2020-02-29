Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bournemouth will complete the league double over unpredictable Chelsea FC for the first time in their history, according to Dimitar Berbatov. Eddie Howe’s men are looking to secure a little slice of history despite their relegation struggles in the Premier League this season. Bournemouth were 2-0 winners against the west London side at Stamford Bridge […]



