Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Bournemouth will complete the league double over unpredictable Chelsea FC for the first time in their history, according to Dimitar Berbatov. Eddie Howe’s men are looking to secure a little slice of history despite their relegation struggles in the Premier League this season. Bournemouth were 2-0 winners against the west London side at Stamford Bridge […]

The post Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
