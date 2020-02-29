Liverpool eye record-breaking win against struggling Watford
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Liverpool can make Premier League history at Watford on Saturday as the runaway leaders aim to move within three wins of clinching the title. While Jurgen Klopp's side are racing towards the title, the battle to qualify for the Champions League and the struggle to avoid relegation look set to go down to the wire Chelsea,...
Watford beat Liverpool 3-0, who were undefeated in their first 27 league games. According to CNN, the reigning European Champions won 26 games and drew just one game. Ismaila Sarr scored the first two goals for Watford and then Troy Denney finished the game with one more. Liverpool defender Virgil...