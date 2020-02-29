Global  

Liverpool eye record-breaking win against struggling Watford

Mid-Day Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Liverpool can make Premier League history at Watford on Saturday as the runaway leaders aim to move within three wins of clinching the title. While Jurgen Klopp's side are racing towards the title, the battle to qualify for the Champions League and the struggle to avoid relegation look set to go down to the wire Chelsea,...
News video: Liverpool Loses Undefeated Streak With Watford

Liverpool Loses Undefeated Streak With Watford 00:32

 Watford beat Liverpool 3-0, who were undefeated in their first 27 league games. According to CNN, the reigning European Champions won 26 games and drew just one game. Ismaila Sarr scored the first two goals for Watford and then Troy Denney finished the game with one more. Liverpool defender Virgil...

'Watford have set their bar' [Video]'Watford have set their bar'

Paul Merson thinks Watford's win over Liverpool has set a bar for them for the rest of the season and thinks they'll stay in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:10Published

Liverpool's unbeaten run ended with stunning 3-0 loss at Watford [Video]Liverpool's unbeaten run ended with stunning 3-0 loss at Watford

Klopp remains upbeat after Liverpool's unbeaten streak ends with stunning 3-0 loss to Watford

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:33Published


Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Watford v Liverpool FC

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to edge to a 2-1 win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening. The Reds were 3-2 winners against West Ham...
The Sport Review

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has fans in tears with gesture in Liverpool win

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has fans in tears with gesture in Liverpool winWatford goalkeeper Ben Foster kept his promise to a 12-year-old girl by letting her be a mascot for the win over Liverpool
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

jonnylonglegs80

Mr Clarke RT @MailSport: Record breaking Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's finest forward of the modern era | @DominicKing_DM https://t.co/10EtKmj82Q 1 hour ago

dollarlandforum

Dollarland Jurgen Klopp hails James Milner’s ‘really long big toe’ but insists decisions keep going against Liverpool after re… https://t.co/1g8sJYR38H 3 hours ago

ellegov1215

Ellegov1215 RT @supergamecompa1: Liverpool bounced back from their recent poor form to secure a record breaking 2-1 win against Bournemouth at Anfield,… 7 hours ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar Did you think the record streak was over? Oh no 😎 #Liverpool won a record 22nd straight home game in the league th… https://t.co/BD0LCYmUDx 7 hours ago

MailSport

MailOnline Sport Record breaking Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's finest forward of the modern era | @DominicKing_DM https://t.co/10EtKmj82Q 8 hours ago

