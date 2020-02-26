Global  

Juventus vs Inter Milan among five Serie A games postponed due to coronavirus fears

Independent Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Serie A said in a statement that the decision was made 'considering the succession of numerous urgent regulatory interventions by the government'
News video: Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus

Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus 01:19

 Juventus-Inter Milan to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Due to Coronavirus The Juventus' home match is one of five Serie A fixtures that will be played behind closed doors this weekend. Udinese-Fiorentina, Milan-Genoa and Sassuolo-Brescia will also be played without fans in attendance. Four games were...

Juve to play crunch match against Inter in empty stadium [Video]Juve to play crunch match against Inter in empty stadium

SHOWS: TURIN, ITALY (MARCH 8, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. ALLIANZ STADIUM BEFORE THE JUVENTUS MATCH AGAINST INTER MILAN 2. VARIOUS OF ENTRANCE FOR HEALTH CHECKS 3. STEWARD AT STADIUM ENTRANCE

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus [Video]Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus

Fans Banned at All Sporting Events in Italy Due to Coronavirus All sporting events in Italy will take place behind closed doors until at least April 3. Schools and universities will remain closed..

Serie A calls off five matches over virus fears

Serie A has called off five fixtures this weekend, including Juventus vs. Inter Milan, because of fears over coronavirus.
Juventus vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch today's Serie A football online from anywhere


