Kansas vs. Kansas State score, takeaways: No. 1 Jayhawks rally to survive upset bid by rival Wildcats

Sonnya Dennis RT @abvpvets: An extended-release anaplasmosis vaccine implant provides long-term immunity, according to researchers at Kansas State Univer… 14 hours ago GoPowercat.com Read ten notable thoughts from K-State and Oklahoma State after last night's game. https://t.co/Chdt2BLVuX 1 day ago Riley Gates RT @Riley_Gates: "Coach gave us enough we could do and go to. We’re not doing it and it’s on us, honestly." K-State had a chance. Then the… 1 day ago Riley Gates Bruce Weber, Mike McGuirl and Oklahoma State's Cam McGriff speak after last night's game. https://t.co/GXAfnshv5s 1 day ago The Ten12 Podcast RT @CowboysRFF: Oklahoma State basketball: Cowboys win 5th straight at home with nice 69-63 victory against Kansas State. #Big12MBB #OKSt… 1 day ago GoPowercat.com K-State coach Bruce Weber, guard Mike McGuirl and Oklahoma State's Cameron McGriff comment on last night's game.… https://t.co/ilSR1quvkx 1 day ago ABVP Vets An extended-release anaplasmosis vaccine implant provides long-term immunity, according to researchers at Kansas St… https://t.co/ZfSVGErbFE 1 day ago Go Pokes! #GoPokes #OSU https://t.co/hvyKUdTsO2 Oklahoma State wins 5th straight at home, tops Kansas State https://t.co/QkIzj6wOBZ 2 days ago