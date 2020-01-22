Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Kansas vs. Kansas State score, takeaways: No. 1 Jayhawks rally to survive upset bid by rival Wildcats

Kansas vs. Kansas State score, takeaways: No. 1 Jayhawks rally to survive upset bid by rival Wildcats

CBS Sports Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
After a brawl marred the first meeting, the Jayhawks pulled away from the Wildcats late in the second half
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players [Video]Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players

Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jayhawks beat K-State 62-58 despite Azubuike sitting much of game with injury

Jayhawks beat K-State 62-58 despite Azubuike sitting much of game with injuryDevon Dotson scored 25 points to help the top-ranked Kansas Jayhawks held on to beat the Kansas State Wildcats 62-58.
FOX Sports

No brawl this time: Top-ranked Kansas holds off rival Kansas State

Saturday's game was the first between the two programs since a late-game brawl marred an 81-60 victory for the Jayhawks on Jan. 21.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

sdennisdvm

Sonnya Dennis RT @abvpvets: An extended-release anaplasmosis vaccine implant provides long-term immunity, according to researchers at Kansas State Univer… 14 hours ago

GoPowercat

GoPowercat.com Read ten notable thoughts from K-State and Oklahoma State after last night's game. https://t.co/Chdt2BLVuX 1 day ago

Riley_Gates

Riley Gates RT @Riley_Gates: "Coach gave us enough we could do and go to. We’re not doing it and it’s on us, honestly." K-State had a chance. Then the… 1 day ago

Riley_Gates

Riley Gates Bruce Weber, Mike McGuirl and Oklahoma State's Cam McGriff speak after last night's game. https://t.co/GXAfnshv5s 1 day ago

Ten12Podcast

The Ten12 Podcast RT @CowboysRFF: Oklahoma State basketball: Cowboys win 5th straight at home with nice 69-63 victory against Kansas State. #Big12MBB #OKSt… 1 day ago

GoPowercat

GoPowercat.com K-State coach Bruce Weber, guard Mike McGuirl and Oklahoma State's Cameron McGriff comment on last night's game.… https://t.co/ilSR1quvkx 1 day ago

abvpvets

ABVP Vets An extended-release anaplasmosis vaccine implant provides long-term immunity, according to researchers at Kansas St… https://t.co/ZfSVGErbFE 1 day ago

OSUPOKESNO1

Go Pokes! #GoPokes #OSU https://t.co/hvyKUdTsO2 Oklahoma State wins 5th straight at home, tops Kansas State https://t.co/QkIzj6wOBZ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.