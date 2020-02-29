Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ontario's Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier

Ontario's Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier

CBC.ca Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Ontario's John Epping defeated Canada's Kevin Koe 5-3 in the opening draw at the Tim Hortons Brier.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Ontario’s Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier https://t.co/MxYqj3tC3w https://t.co/HMYrcIb91U 1 week ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Ontario’s Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier https://t.co/I0BQHqTEMd https://t.co/Ox6rm0Gzfp 1 week ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Ontario’s Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier https://t.co/DLN8nrmT39 https://t.co/XGzgDtpIF0 1 week ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan Ontario's Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier https://t.co/DFkqiwucID https://t.co/U6ylHQyJFj 1 week ago

cbcDougDirks

Doug Dirks Ontario's Epping steals win over defending champ Kevin Koe to open the #Brier | CBC Sports https://t.co/n3gk4fiaJB?… https://t.co/iz5y2X2Mht 1 week ago

DanforthSafe

Keep Danforth Safe RT @CBCToronto: Ontario's Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier https://t.co/9ybilfmGSR https://t.co/m48MO6aiBQ 1 week ago

CBCToronto

CBC Toronto Ontario's Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier https://t.co/9ybilfmGSR https://t.co/m48MO6aiBQ 1 week ago

TvInternet2

Tv Internet Ontario’s Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier https://t.co/knYvarjudl 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.