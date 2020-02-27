Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In light of the world-wide Corona Virus outbreak, the chairman of the English Football Association Greg Clarke says the preparations for Euro 2020 are going ahead at the moment, though he admits the situation could change. FA chairman Greg Clarke on the Corona Virus impacting Euro 2020… 🗣"We are planning that it is going ahead" […]



The post English FA Charman Greg Clarke Discusses Corona Virus Outbreak Affecting Euro 2020 Preparations (Video) appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

