All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, the third race in the NASCAR Cup Series.



Recent related news from verified sources NASCAR at Phoenix 2020: Schedule, lineup, TV and weather information for FanShield 500 All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway, the fourth race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

USATODAY.com 18 hours ago



FINAL LAPS: Alex Bowman’s dominating day lands him first win of the season at Fontana Alex Bowman takes home his 2nd career Cup Series win at Auto Club Speedway for the Auto Club 400

FOX Sports 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Guanare NASCAR Fontana 2020: Schedule, lineup, TV and weather information for Auto Club 400 https://t.co/y6vMJ6WiBK :) https://t.co/1J2y2ROcjc 5 days ago Sandy Johns NASCAR Fontana 2020: Schedule, lineup, TV and weather information for Auto Club 400 – USA TODAY 1 week ago