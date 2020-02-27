Global  

Aston Villa vs Man City live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup final – TV channel, kick-off time, team news

Sunday, 1 March 2020
Aston Villa take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final this weekend. Villa scored a last minute winner to beat Leicester in the semi-finals while City edged past Manchester United. The two will now face off at Wembley for this season’s first piece of major silverware. Aston Villa vs Man City: Date and kick-off […]
 Aston Villa take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, as the two clubs battle it out at Wembley for the first silverware of the domestic season.

