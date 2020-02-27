WrestleMania 36 could be cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak as WWE chief Stephanie McMahon insists safety comes first
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () The coronavirus outbreak could force WWE to cancel WrestleMania 36 next month. The Show of Shows is the company’s biggest pay-per-view of the calendar year and is set to take place in Tampa, Florida on April 5. But the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 85,000 people which includes almost 3,000 deaths, could threaten […]
Robert Redfield was picked by President Donald Trump to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2018. Prior to that, Redfield was a well-known AIDS researcher and favorite of Christian conservatives. Redfield has helped implement sweeping plans to fight HIV and opioids in the US, while...
US consumer confidence is the top indicator Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer for wealth management at Morgan Stanley, is watching right now as...
As fears about the coronavirus outbreak roiled financial markets, U.S. political leaders grappled Monday with a public health and economic maelstrom — as well...
Becky (Bex) Graves Dave just wondered aloud that he's surprised they haven't cancelled WrestleMania yet because of coronavirus.