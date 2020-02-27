Global  

Juventus Under-23s play coronavirus infected team as Cristiano Ronaldo and co given briefing about avoiding deadly disease

talkSPORT Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
There are coronavirus fears at Juventus after the club’s Under-23s played against an infected team. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, along with former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, have since been given a briefing about how to avoid the deadly disease. More than 85,000 people have been infected by coronavirus, with almost 3,000 deaths recorded. Juventus youngsters […]
