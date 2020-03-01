Global  

Kings come back from 17 down to beat Pistons 106-100

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Sacramento Kings rallied from 17 down to beat the Detroit Pistons 106-100 on Sunday. Buddy Hield added 19 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 15 and Harrison Barnes had 10 points and eight rebounds for Sacramento. Alex Len added […]
