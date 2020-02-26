Shorty J I hope that Riddick Moss can defend the 24/7 Title like a TV Championship. #RAW Drop the "Anywhere, Anytime" 36 minutes ago Wrestling Worldwide Riddick Moss to defend the 24/7 Title this Monday night on Raw https://t.co/A9bENZtSqY 2 days ago Wrestling Worldwide Riddick Moss to defend the 24/7 Title this Monday night on Raw https://t.co/A9bENZch2o 6 days ago Sofia 👑 RT @WWE: .@riddickMoss will put the #247Championship on the line tomorrow night on #RAW. But against WHO?! https://t.co/23POQDtVz8 6 days ago Kevin S. Oshiro RT @GMS_WWE: Current match schedule for this week's #RAW - Aleister Black vs AJ Styles - Shayna Baszler vs Asuka - Seth Rollins & Murphy v… 1 week ago Wrestling Universe Tonight on #RAW - Aleister Black vs AJ Styles - Shayna Baszler vs Asuka - RAW Tag Titles: Seth Rollins & Murphy v… https://t.co/Fi78EsRu9Z 1 week ago INurHouse -Beth Phoenix returns with an update on Edge -AJ Styles vs Alister Black - Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo vs Andr… https://t.co/Cy4j3aoQD5 1 week ago