Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sourav Ganguly shows off his skills with the guitar. See Photos

Sourav Ganguly shows off his skills with the guitar. See Photos

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly took time out from his administrative duties in order to show off his skills with the guitar.

The former Indian captain took to social media site Instagram to share a photo of him strumming a guitar and humourously captioned it, " New career?"


View this post on Instagram

New...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mid_day

mid-day #SouravGanguly Shows Off His Skills With The Guitar. See Photos https://t.co/me8vsq0uAl 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.