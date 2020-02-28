Jamie Carragher sends message to Liverpool FC fans after Watford setback

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jamie Carragher says Watford’s 3-0 win against Liverpool FC proves how strong the Premier League is this season. The Reds suffered a comprehensive defeat by the relegation candidates at Vicarage Road on Saturday evening to bring to an end their impressive 44-game unbeaten run in the English top flight. Watford forward Ismaila Sarr caused the […]



