David de Gea hammered for ‘being arrogant’ after Manchester United goalkeeper’s latest big blunder against Everton

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
David de Gea has been blasted as ‘arrogant’ after his big blunder in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton. The goalkeeper gifted the Toffees an early lead at Goodison Park on Sunday with his latest mistake in between the sticks, which was punished by Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Receiving the ball in his area from a teammate, […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Bosnich defends United's De Gea

Bosnich defends United's De Gea 00:31

 Mark Bosnich defends Manchester United's David De Gea after he was criticised for being arrogant following his goal-keeping error against Everton

Ole: De Gea best 'keeper in the world [Video]Ole: De Gea best 'keeper in the world

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that David De Gea is the 'best goalkeeper in the world' after the Spaniard made an important late save to ensure his side drew 1-1 with..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published


