Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jurgen Klopp press conference: Liverpool boss responds to coronavirus claims, launches passionate defence of Dejan Lovren and addresses Neil Critchley exit

Jurgen Klopp press conference: Liverpool boss responds to coronavirus claims, launches passionate defence of Dejan Lovren and addresses Neil Critchley exit

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions that Liverpool’s inevitable Premier League title could be denied by coronavirus. Sport has been hit hard by the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, with Italian domestic football and Six Nations fixtures postponed. Thirteen more cases were confirmed in the UK on Sunday, raising the total number to 36, while almost 90,000 people […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp: 'Nice of Werner to compliment Liverpool'

Klopp: 'Nice of Werner to compliment Liverpool' 00:29

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp distanced himself from suggestions that Timo Werner will move to Anfield in the summer, but added the RB Leipzig forward's compliments about the club were nice.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp bemoans VAR despite victory [Video]Klopp bemoans VAR despite victory

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp bemoans VAR after Bournemouth took a controversial lead during Liverpool's 2-1 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Jurgen Klopp: Football managers should not talk about coronavirus [Video]Jurgen Klopp: Football managers should not talk about coronavirus

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp launches a tirade after being asked whether he is worried about the latest coronavirus outbreak. The current Premier League leaders could see matches rescheduled if the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Neil Warnock says he would buy Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk for £200m, but there is no place for Dejan Lovren in his team

Neil Warnock says he would buy Virgil van Dijk for £200million. The Liverpool defender, who joined the club for £75million from Southampton in January 2018,...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

"I would definitely go along with that" - James Pearce wants Liverpool icon to replace Critchley

The Athletic's Liverpool correspondent James Pearce wants Reds icon Robbie Fowler to replace Neil Critchley as the club's U23 manager following his exit.
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.