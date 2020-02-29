Global  

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits ‘big damage’ to Gunners’ transfer plans if they miss out on Champions League again

talkSPORT Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits missing out on Champions League football for a third consecutive season would have an ‘enormous’ impact on the club’s finances. The Gunners were dumped out of the Europa League in dramatic fashion last Thursday when Olympiakos scored a dramatic extra-time winner, meaning Arsenal can only qualify for the Champions League […]
