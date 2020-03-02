Global  

Jamie Vardy injury latest ahead of Aston Villa's clash with Leicester City

Tamworth Herald Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Jamie Vardy injury latest ahead of Aston Villa's clash with Leicester CityAston Villa news: Brendan Rodgers has revealed that star striker Jamie Vardy is targeting the Premier League clash with Villa at the King Power Stadium for Vardy's return from injury.
News video: Jamie Vardy’s diet secrets

Jamie Vardy’s diet secrets 01:23

 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy tells Smithy about some of the things in his diet that keep him sharp.

Rodgers: We were back to our best [Video]Rodgers: We were back to our best

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers says that his team were back to the levels they were producing at the start of the season and also signalled goalscorers Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes for praise..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:17Published

Sven joins MNF for Leicester vs Villa [Video]Sven joins MNF for Leicester vs Villa

Former England manager Sven Goran Eriksson will be in the Monday Night Football studio for Leicester City vs Aston Villa.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:34Published


Every word Brendan Rodgers said on Jamie Vardy injury, Ricardo Pereira, and Leicester City crowd

Every word Brendan Rodgers said on Jamie Vardy injury, Ricardo Pereira, and Leicester City crowdLeicester City manager Brendan Rodgers spoke to the written press after his side booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over Birmingham...
Leicester Mercury

Jamie Vardy aims jibe at Pepe Reina after Aston Villa's defeat to Leicester City

Leicester City 4-0 Aston Villa reaction: Striker scored his first goal of the thrashing from the penalty spot and has revealed how he called the former Liverpool...
Lichfield Mercury

JimFish286

James Fishlock RT @SteTudor123: How important to Leicester's top four aspirations is the return from injury of Wilfred Ndidi? More important than Jamie Va… 3 hours ago

SteTudor123

Stephen Tudor How important to Leicester's top four aspirations is the return from injury of Wilfred Ndidi? More important than J… https://t.co/rgsVk874jW 3 hours ago

LiveLCFC

LCFC Live The injury latest on Vardy and Chilwell. #LCFC https://t.co/nUjXzuVsU3 2 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours 'Available' - Jamie Vardy latest and Leicester City injury list for Aston Villa clash https://t.co/X0pW8mX4AF 3 days ago

AddictVillans

Villans Addict 'Available' - Jamie Vardy latest and Leicester City injury list for Aston Villa clash | Leicester Mercury https://t.co/4fnxNFEgBD 3 days ago

avfcnews2019

Aston Villa News 'Available' - Jamie Vardy latest and Leicester City injury list for Aston Villa clash https://t.co/wpgB4udSJM https://t.co/iIrAWtEK91 3 days ago

LcfcNews2020

LCFCNews2020 'Available' - Jamie Vardy latest and Leicester City injury list for Aston Villa clash https://t.co/5zS5peTnJF https://t.co/aPMpG1Ek3y 3 days ago

Midlands_Footy_

Midlands Footy ⚽️ #LCFC Jamie Vardy injury: Will Leicester star play vs Birmingham in FA Cup? https://t.co/pBIFbUbRgw https://t.co/crz1yAFssY 4 days ago

