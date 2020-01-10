You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources BMW 3 Series - Crash Tests 2019 The passenger compartment of the 3-series remained stable in the frontal offset test. Dummy readings indicated good protection of theknees and femurs of both the driver and passenger. BMW showed that a.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:30Published on January 10, 2020

Tweets about this Jai Ova Heat, 76ers having similar seasons that feel very different, and a first-round playoff series could be looming https://t.co/71jueQBmD5 6 days ago 🤴🏾James Dinkens III🕴🏾 RT @CBSSportsNBA: Heat, 76ers having similar seasons that feel very different, and a first-round playoff series could be looming By: @brad… 6 days ago CBS Sports NBA Heat, 76ers having similar seasons that feel very different, and a first-round playoff series could be looming By:… https://t.co/rKWWDIIjFo 6 days ago