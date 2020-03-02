Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi booked for 'sarcasm' by Mike Dean in Portsmouth win

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi lifted the ball high in the air as he placed it for a free kick – but FA Cup fifth round referee Mike Dean did not see the funny side Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi lifted the ball high in the air as he placed it for a free kick – but FA Cup fifth round referee Mike Dean did not see the funny side 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: TheFootballDaily - Published Mikel Arteta BUST-UP With Arsenal Star! | Transfer Talk 08:12 News has emerged that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has fallen out with young prospect Matteo Guendouzi after their winter break and was dropped from the Newcastle United matchday squad! But will he leave the Emirates?!