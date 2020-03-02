Global  

Sensex rebounds 500 pts; Nifty above 11,250

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Equity indices rebounded on Tuesday with the benchmark BSE sensex rising over 500 points amid rise in metal and pharma stocks. Sensex gained 506 points or 1.33 per cent to 38,650; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 146 points or 1.31 per cent to 11,279.
