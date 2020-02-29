Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal, Mary Kom on a high

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

World silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) has been given the top billing in the men's competition while the iconic MC Mary Kom (51kg) seeded second in the women's event of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing starting here today.



Eight men and five women from India will be aiming to secure Tokyo Olympics berths at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing starting here today.


