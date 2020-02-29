Global  

Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal, Mary Kom on a high

Mid-Day Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Asian Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal, Mary Kom on a highWorld silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) has been given the top billing in the men's competition while the iconic MC Mary Kom (51kg) seeded second in the women's event of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing starting here today.

Eight men and five women from India will be aiming to secure Tokyo Olympics berths at the...
Asian Olympic qualifiers: Amit Panghal enters quarters, Gaurav Solanki bows out


Indian Express Also reported by •Mid-DayDNA

Wrestling: COVID-19 sees indefinite postponement of Asian Oly qualifie

The Asian Olympic Qualifiers for wrestling that was to be held from March 27 to 29 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan has been postponed indefinitely so as to fight the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Indian Express

