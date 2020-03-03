Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade & Angel Garza: Raw, March 2, 2020 Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade & Angel Garza: Raw, March 2, 2020 Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo vs. Andrade & Angel Garza: Raw, March 2, 2020 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Chris Idk who else will agree with me, BUT I am sick and tired of seeing Andrade vs humberto Carrillo or rey mysterio. Ca… https://t.co/kfwlwwVjeW 38 minutes ago Scott #RoadToWrestleMania I NEED TO SEE ANDRADE VS. ANGEL GARZA VS. REY MYSTERIO VS. HUMBERTO CARRILLO FOR THE US TITLE AT #WrestleMania PLEASE #WWEChamber 1 hour ago Cj @itsbrandonde Humberto Carrillo vs Andrade vs Rey Mysterio vs Angel Garza in a fatal four way ladder match for the… https://t.co/lcp4awrq0w 2 hours ago Curtis Lucas I’d pay good money for a Rey Mysterio vs Andrade vs Humberto Carrillo vs Angel Garza Fatal 4 Way US Championship ma… https://t.co/xyP7uL7pL2 2 hours ago Sean Coyle Give me a multi-person #LadderMatch for the #USTitle at #WrestleMania -- Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Rey Myst… https://t.co/DmrzYrPmwe 2 hours ago Mike D. Humberto Carrillo vs Andrade is just a step on the path that leads to the Latino World Order match at Wrestlemania.… https://t.co/3fnoBi7Pz4 3 hours ago WDS I feel like since Andrade became US Champion nearly 3 months ago the only people he has wrestled is Rey Mysterio an… https://t.co/9Ka5JjWK7i 3 hours ago Wrestling Worldwide Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo def. United States Champion Andrade & Angel Garza https://t.co/1dmoZYyMgi 6 hours ago