Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Michael Owen states his prediction for Derby County v Man United

Michael Owen states his prediction for Derby County v Man United

The Sport Review Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to beat Derby County in their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Pride Park on Thursday night. The Red Devils have turned a corner since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window. Manchester United are unbeaten in their last nine […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Derby County v Man United appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Wayne Rooney’s knowledge of Man Utd ‘very important’ - Cocu

Wayne Rooney’s knowledge of Man Utd ‘very important’ - Cocu 00:39

 Derby boss Phillip Cocu believes Wayne Rooney’s experience and insider knowledge will be “extremely important” when they play his former side Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round. The Rams captain and former England skipper has had a huge impact since arriving at Pride Park in January,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard pulls over man impersonating police officer [Video]Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard pulls over man impersonating police officer

At first glance, it looked like a real police vehicle to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, but when he took a closer look at the Ford Interceptor, he got suspicious.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

WATCH: Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard pulls over man impersonating police officer [Video]WATCH: Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard pulls over man impersonating police officer

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard was driving in Waterford Township on Thursday afternoon when he noticed what looked like another police car. But something was off.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Man United

Michael Owen is backing Everton to beat Manchester United to dent the Red Devils’ top-four hopes on Sunday afternoon. Manchester United head into the game at...
The Sport Review

This is how much Derby County or Man United will earn from FA Cup win at Pride Park

This is how much Derby County or Man United will earn from FA Cup win at Pride ParkDerby County vs Man United: FA Cup fifth round tie on Thursday night has a place in the quarter-finals at stake as well as plenty of prize money and this is how...
Derby Telegraph


Tweets about this

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Michael Owen states his prediction for Derby County v Man United https://t.co/JfeH9lIg75 https://t.co/H8R9br3fbK 2 days ago

CanariesAddict

Canaries Addict [The Sport Review] - Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Norwich City | SportSpyder https://t.co/cYVCZun3oD 2 days ago

ThfcNews2020

THFCNews2020 Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Norwich City https://t.co/ssMlYxTd6G https://t.co/oXilscvrUK 2 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Portsmouth v Arsenal https://t.co/ML1rJB2l3l 3 days ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Michael Owen states his prediction for Portsmouth v Arsenal https://t.co/XHoODMSe5f https://t.co/iaLKk23PO6 3 days ago

GoogleTrendsOn1

Google Trends Online Michael Owen states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC https://t.co/AhmPkc9TBq https://t.co/4KzbysMcZp 4 days ago

ViralNewsNow1

Viral News Now Michael Owen states his prediction for Bournemouth v Chelsea FC https://t.co/ztTRNuNFS2 https://t.co/9AyLWybiyd 4 days ago

ThfcNews2020

THFCNews2020 Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Wolves https://t.co/rFi7AMUbKS https://t.co/SrzQSxByB1 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.