Harpreet Kaur-led Team India on course for T20 Women's World Cup Final, says former Australian pacer Brett Lee
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () India are a vastly improved team and their progress to the ICC T20 Women's World Cup semifinal reveals the great strides the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has made, says former Australian pace spearhead Brett Lee. Writing a column for the ICC, Lee credited the Indian women for topping Group A which also had four-time champion Australia in it by winning all their four matches.
