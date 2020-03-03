Global  

Harpreet Kaur-led Team India on course for T20 Women's World Cup Final, says former Australian pacer Brett Lee

Zee News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
India are a vastly improved team and their progress to the ICC T20 Women's World Cup semifinal reveals the great strides the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has made, says former Australian pace spearhead Brett Lee. Writing a column for the ICC, Lee credited the Indian women for topping Group A which also had four-time champion Australia in it by winning all their four matches.
Recent related news from verified sources

PREVIEW-Cricket-Hosts Australia meet India in dream T20 World Cup final

Having won a slew of major trophies on foreign shores, champions Australia will look to triumph in front of home fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday...
Reuters India Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldDNASBS

Women's World Cup final is more than just cricket: Roberts

While the final between Australia and india at the MCG on Sunday will take centre stage, Cricket Australia says there is a bigger picture at play.
The Age Also reported by •BBC Sport

