Brett Lee: Shafali Verma has brought fearless energy into Indian team
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () As India gets ready to play the semi-finals of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup, former Australian pacer Brett Lee heaped praise on the 16-year-old Shafali Verma, saying that the youngster has brought in fearless energy to the side.
Shafali has scored 438 runs in the shortest format of the game at a strike-rate of 147.97 and...
