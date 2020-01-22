Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > "Get off his case", "No way" - Many Everton fans stand up for "crucial" player after criticism

"Get off his case", "No way" - Many Everton fans stand up for "crucial" player after criticism

Football FanCast Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Tom Davies was criticised by The Gwladys Street for his performance against Manchester United, but many Everton fans jumped to his defence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party [Video]Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party

Food is officially more important than the game when it comes to reasons for attending a Super Bowl party, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American adults asked respondents the top reasons..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

"£75m or nah", "Please no" - Many Everton fans react to surprise player exit link

Plenty of Everton fans have been reacting on Twitter after a report stated that defender Mason Holgate is top of Manchester City's summer shopping list.
Football FanCast

"Martinez stopped him becoming Gerrard-esque" - Many Everton fans discuss "instinctive" ex-star

Everton fans have been discussing former player Ross Barkley after he scored in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Liverpool.
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rockbridge2008

Star Valley RT @Health_News_4U: Riverside Health Officials Announce First Locally-Acquired Coronavirus Case - CBS Los Angeles… https://t.co/1v5On17BZR… 4 seconds ago

SPEEDEVIL2012

SPEEDEVIL2012 RT @WarsontheBrink: #Coronavirus Update last hour: - 1 new case in South Africa - 4 new cases in Saudi Arabia - 4 new cases in Finland -… 5 seconds ago

kalikai

Haji Warf @skives @BlackBerner2020 @BenjaminPDixon Aye, but not enough of them to make a difference. She’d STILL lose, so let… https://t.co/AkEbt1uPBB 5 seconds ago

etherealjongho

myra 🦋 RT @CaptainJoongie: This ‘atiny’ case made me emotional because jongho is the type of person that’ll show you he loves you instead of telli… 5 seconds ago

gallos_larr

nakahanap na po ako ng tuta RT @AltameraJay: To my dear students: Due to confirmed case of COVID-19 virus in Rizal, there will be no more research defense however you… 5 seconds ago

radlerkoenigin

Radlerkönigin RT @nytopinion: "Up and down the age spectrum, deaths of despair have been surging for people without a four-year college degree," write @D… 5 seconds ago

Marmarquez14

Marcocoa Puffs RT @RashidaTlaib: Just in case beating Trump in November is a priority for you.⬇️ 6 seconds ago

PaulZeise

Paul Zeise @tsnmike @klgwood “How a team plays down the stretch when the lights are brightest and pressure is greatest and the… https://t.co/K6WneHUT1m 6 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.