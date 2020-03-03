Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ex-Everton ball boy gives away club secrets on Southall and 'Kendall out' posters

Ex-Everton ball boy gives away club secrets on Southall and 'Kendall out' posters

Daily Star Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Ex-Everton ball boy gives away club secrets on Southall and 'Kendall out' postersEXCLUSIVE: Paul Bell tells Starsport his brilliant tales from when he was a ball boy during Everton's glory days in the 80s, including stories on Howard Kendall and Neville Southall
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cfc2608

Karan Arora @CFCBrian_ Lack of confidence maybe because when you look at the kind of player he was at Everton and you look at… https://t.co/4MwwqGMSAA 11 hours ago

AfcVesey

Afctillidie Just a thought but maybe arteta choosing more defence rb of sokratis over bellerin as it allows protection for when… https://t.co/KB1fuv8HOI 3 days ago

danny1878c

its erdingers fault @StuElyF1EFC @steviemac2010 @elpivoteftbl @SBunching @Everton Gives the ball away too cheaply mate,we need to impro… https://t.co/GmDBR5nK5y 4 days ago

fbbsix

Super League Ex-Everton ball boy gives away club secrets on Southall and 'Kendall out' posters https://t.co/nWa0OS0iQH 1 week ago

ToffeesNews

Everton News Ex-Everton ball boy gives away club secrets on Southall and 'Kendall out' posters https://t.co/0MkQDa46h8 1 week ago

LCFCAidenT06

AidenT06 (follow limit) @SkySports This gives it away, the goal keeper is moving away from the ball meaning that the Everton player had no… https://t.co/R774MtxEPm 1 week ago

Oasis_LGx

𝙤𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙨 The ball hits Fred's KNEE, the referee gives Everton a freekick for "handball", then the ref gives the freekick 1.5… https://t.co/6fTHkwXZ0a 1 week ago

carlmarkham

Carl Markham @Everton 1 @ManUtd 1. New arrival Sidibe gives the ball away and Bruno Fernandes drills in from distance, with the… https://t.co/4CieQNqWpR 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.