'Very happy' - Pep Clotet explains Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham stance

Walsall Advertiser Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
'Very happy' - Pep Clotet explains Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham stanceBirmingham City face Leicester City in the FA Cup Fifth Round at the King Power Stadium tomorrow - but Jude Bellingham won't take part.
News video: 'Bellingham rested in cup tie'

'Bellingham rested in cup tie' 00:36

 Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet insists Jude Bellingham was simply rested for their FA Cup tie against Leicester and wasn't left out because of interest in the player from other clubs.

'Bellingham is Birmingham through and through' [Video]'Bellingham is Birmingham through and through'

Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet was unable to say for certain if Jude Bellingham - who has attracted interest from Manchester United - will stay at the club.

'Very confident' - Pep Clotet reacts to Birmingham City avoiding points deduction over EFL charge

'Very confident' - Pep Clotet reacts to Birmingham City avoiding points deduction over EFL chargeBirmingham City news - Blues were facing the prospect of a second points deduction in as many seasons after they were accused of breaching an EFL-imposed...
Birmingham City vs Reading LIVE: Jude Bellingham available as Michael Morrison's back at St Andrew's

Birmingham City vs Reading LIVE: Jude Bellingham available as Michael Morrison's back at St Andrew'sBirmingham City go head to head with Reading at St Andrew's this weekend looking for the victory that would take them to 50 points - and end a run of four...
